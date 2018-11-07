Joni Mitchell turns 75 today and, following a near-fatal health scare three years ago, we’re lucky she is still with us! The word “incomparable” is frequently abused, but that truly describes Joni Mitchell, one of the most original and idiosyncratic talents to come along in the second half of the 20th century.

Here, she plays her hit “Big Yellow Taxi” at the Isle of Wight Festival in the UK in 1970. Joni’s entire 11-song set at that fest, which was attended by an estimated 600,000 people (much bigger than Woodstock!), is captured in a recently released DVD called Both Sides Now, directed by Murray Lerner, who passed away shortly after the completion of the film in 2017. —Blair Jackson

