In honor of Jimmy Page’s 74th birthday today, we’re turning back the clock to highlight his rare solo-acoustic performance of “White Summer Black/Mountain Side” that originally aired on the BBC’s Julie Felix Show on April 29, 1970.

Even though, as one YouTube commenter suggests, the video appears as if it was shot through a kaleidoscope (the only existing archival footage is damaged), Page’s fantastic fretwork comes through crystal clear.

While you’re at it, check out this great clip of Page and Robert Plant playing “The Rain Song” with the London Metropolitan Orchestra in 1994. Happy Birthday, Jimmy!

