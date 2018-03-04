Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson would have turned 95 today. Celebrate his birthday by learning a four-bar figure in his style. Play it either with your bare fingers or a thumb pick and fingers. As for your fretting hand, hold down each chord shape for as long as possible, and use efficient fingerings. Fret the E7 chord with your second finger on string 4, third on 3, first on 2, and fourth on 1. To transition to the Edim7 chord, keep your first finger in place on the fifth-fret E, and move each of your other fingers down by one fret. Practice everything slowly, edging on up until you can play it at a brisk and bouncy tempo.

For a full transcription of Doc Watson’s “Deep River Blues,” see the February 2018 issue of AG.

Comments