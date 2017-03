GUITAR TALK: Singer-Songwriter Greg Brown on His Soft Spot for Martin D-18s & More [VIDEO]

Acoustic Guitar visited singer-songwriter Greg Brown at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, California, prior to a solo concert to chat about guitars.

Brown, a longtime Gibson player, had more than a few tales, including one about discovering a sweet vintage Martin D-18.

“There are certain guitars that just have a life to them,” he says. “You come to love certain instruments, you develop a relationship.”

Enjoy an Acoustic Guitar Session as well.

