Why are there so few women playing lead guitar?

Mandy Fer — one half of the duo, Dave McGraw and Mandy Fer — asked herself that question when starting out, and then decided to lead by example.

In this video, Fer discusses some of the challenges she faced as a female guitarist playing the bar scene, how Ani DiFranco inspired her, and the guitar designed specifically for her by AJ Guitars, named Mrs. Robinson.

Check out Fer’s Acoustic Guitar Session with McGraw, and AG‘s review of their album, Trainwreck, which is full of roots-rich gems.





For more candid conversations from women guitarists, including Fer’s hero, Ani DiFranco, be sure to grab the March 2017 issue of Acoustic Guitar magazine.

