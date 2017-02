Looking back on his impressive, 45-year career, John McCutcheon, who recently released Trolling for Dreams, discusses the role of music and guitar-playing in family life, his first guitar, and why it’s important for guitarists to not compare themselves to their heroes.

He also plays a song off his new album, “The Principle,” on his Huss & Dalton MJ-C.

Watch a recent AG Session with McCutcheon here.

Comments