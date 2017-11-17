Home
From the January 2018 issue of Acoustic Guitar | BY ADAM PERLMUTTER

If there’s an underdog of jumbo guitars, it’s the Gibson J-185. Its original production run was short-lived, lasting from 1951 to 1958, with fewer than 1,000 built. And while Gibson has continuously offered classics like the J-45, the company has only occasionally reissued the J-185.

J185.back.sm

But many players and collectors regard the J-185 as the choicest flattop guitar that Gibson has ever made. It’s not hard to understand what makes it so appealing. The spruce-and-maple-bodied instrument packs a punch with its 16-inch lower bout (slightly narrower than the 17-inch-wide flagship J-200) and deep body, and it looks sharp as well, with its parallelogram fingerboard inlays, a triple-bound soundboard, and an upside-down bridge studded with iron-cross inlays.

J185.RosetteBridge.sm

This particular 1956 example surfaced recently at Gryphon Stringed Instruments, in Palo Alto, California, and was priced at $11,350. It’s in excellent shape, with minor repairs and overspray; it still wears the original frets, pickguard, and Kluson tuners. The guitar’s blondeness (just 270 natural-finished models shipped in the ’50s) and the stunning figuring of its maple back and sides make it especially covetable.

Most important, though, this J-185 is said to have a stellar voice. Gryphon staff member Michael Simmons, a vintage-guitar expert, has played more than a few original J-185s and considers it the finest-sounding example he’s encountered.

This article originally appeared in the January 2018 issue of Acoustic Guitar magazine.

Comments

Receive lessons, songs, advice, and news like this straight to your inbox
Previous ArticleGreat Acoustics: Ca. 1923 Galiano 12-string, built by D'Angelico
No Newer Articles

Related Posts