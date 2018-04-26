Sponsored by Bourgeois

“Years ago Tony Rice casually advised me to make my Dreadnoughts sound as balanced as OMs. After plowing that field literally for decades, I got a twisted notion to move in the opposite direction, bringing the OM closer to a Dreadnought by enlarging its soundhole. The result in one way compromises the world’s most versatile guitar. But a cool flatpicking guitar, in an ergonomically friendly package, gets born in the process…” — Dana Bourgeois

