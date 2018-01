Four Acoustic Heavyweights Weigh In on the ToneWoodAmp at Winter NAMM 2018

In this video from Winter NAMM 2018, guitarists Calum Graham, Mike Dawes, Thomas Leeb, and Andy McKee discuss the ToneWoodAmp and its effect on their music, performances, and creativity.

Read AG‘s October 2016 review of the ToneWoodAmp here:

