We just received the first available Boss AD-10 Acoustic Preamp in for review, so look for an in-depth, player-based review in an upcoming issue. In the meantime, here’s a first look at some of the features of this new preamp/DI pedal:

Two channel DI with two 1/4″ inputs

Looper with 80-second recording ability

4-band EQ, with low-cut, plus with manual and automatic notch filters

Tuner/Mute switch

Effects: Compression; Ambiance (three types of reverb); three Chorus models; three Delay models (standard, mod, and reverse)

Acoustic Resonance control*

Boost fuction

10 memory slots for recalling your sounds

Outputs: stereo 1/4″ and XLR jacks; USB, for recording or digital workstation interface; 1/4″ for optional expression pedal

Effect loop

Powered by AC adapter or AA batteries

*The company’s Acoustic Resonance program is a chief feature of the AD-10 and Boss says that the new AD-10 offers the most powerful processing yet, and includes three resonance types and the ability to balance the tone to suit different guitars. (Acoustic Resonance is also featured in other BOSS products, including the Acoustic Singer amplifiers, VE-8 Acoustic Singer, and AD-2 Acoustic Preamp.)

