New this year, Fender Guitars has introduced a diverse line of acoustic-guitar amplifers that include the Acoustic 100 ($399). The new Acoustic 100 amplifier is a portable system for solo performances with two channels designed for instrument or microphone use, Bluetooth wireless streaming, an integrated handle and universal voltage for international use.

Other features include an 8-inch, full-range whizzer cone speaker, stylish finished plywood shell, XLR line output, headphone output, auxiliary input and a USB jack for audio streaming/recording.

The Acoustic 100 amplifier also includes a footswitch jack for an optional four-button pedal that adds functions like Tap Tempo, Tuner, and more.

Also new in 2017 is the Paramount PM-2 parlor guitar (with electronics), shown below in the Deluxe model,and the PM-3, all-mahogany 000 with cutaway (and no electronics). Each is $599 (MSRP).

Comments