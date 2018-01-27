Fender had plenty of new acoustic guitars on display at the 2018 Winter NAMM Show. Billy Martinez walked us through Fender’s California lines featuring the Redondo, the concert/auditorium hybrid Newporter, the small-body Malibu. All of which have are made with playability and aesthetic at the forefront. Tons of guitars; California Classic, California Special, and California Player lines, and tons of color options; aqua splash, matte black, electric jade, a gold pickguard! It’s a lot to take in, so check out the video for more information!

