Sponsored by Fender

ELECTRIC FEEL

Supremely comfortable, California Series guitars’ slim-taper “C”-shaped mahogany necks are inspired by our electric legacy, giving them the same outstanding feel that’s great for any playing style.

STRIKING STYLE

Instruments as individual as the artists who play them, California Series guitars have unexpected, electric-inspired style that stands out. A bold modern twist on traditional acoustic aesthetics, they’re eye-catchingly appealing and uniquely Fender.

STAGE-READY ELECTRONICS

California Special and California Classic acoustic guitars are equipped with a specially voiced Fender- and Fishman®-designed PM preamp specifically tuned to complement the unique shape and voice of each instrument.

Shop Now.

Comments