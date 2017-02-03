By Greg Cahill

Frank Falbo of Falbo Guitars presents the company’s new Alpha Jumbo Multi-Scale with ziricote back and sides.

The guitar features Falbo’s Intension Bridge, which produces negative torque. That innovative design eliminates the need for bracing behind the bridge and allows the top to vibrate in-phase (so all regions of the top are vibrating in the same direction at the same time).

The result is more headroom that permits Falbo to design the guitar for the frequency response he desires.

