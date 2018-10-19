ENTER TO WIN THIS PRIZE PACK FROM ANDREW WHITE GUITARS AND HENRIKSEN

Andrew White Guitars Freja 112

The Freja model is the largest of the three guitars and with that is the loudest and most powerful. Even with the added power and volume that comes from this larger body, the guitar maintains a clarity not found in most other guitars of the same size. It is at home in many situations and the bigger body size makes it perfect for strumming full chords.

SPECS: Solid Sitka spruce soundboard, Rosewood back and sides, scalloped X bracing, Florentine cutaway, and Artec Edge Z preamp.

MSRP $1,109.99

Henriksen Blu Amplifier

The greatest possible sound from the smallest possible package! The Blu is 12 lbs, 9”x 9”x 9” and 120 watts with all the essential features you need to gig and a Bluetooth auxiliary channel for backing tracks. It’s your grab-n-go, plug-n-pay, all-in-one amplifier, professional-grade through and through with all the great tone Henriksen is known for.

SPECS: 120 watts, 5-band EQ, 6.5“ driver with defeatable tweeter, studio grade line out reverb, dual 1/4”, phantom powered XLR input, FX loop, headphone jack, extension speaker out, and includes gig bag.

MSRP: $999.00

