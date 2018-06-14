Home

ENTER TO WIN THIS GUILD F-40!

Lauren Boyd

GIVEAWAY ENDS 7/31/18



Achieve incredible clarity, balance and volume with our jumbo-shaped F-40, made in Southern California. This jumbo acoustic checks all the boxes for players who prize outstanding projection and enhanced mid-range.  A satin varnish finish gives this guitar its familiar broken-in look and feel, while allowing the tone woods to “breathe” and reach their sonic potential.

Product Features:

  • Made in California!
  • Jumbo Shape
  • Solid Sitka Spruce Top
  • Solid African Mahogany Back & Sides
  • East Indian Rosewood Bridge & Fingerboard
  • Satin Varnish Finish

Total Value of $2,000

 

ENTER HERE:



