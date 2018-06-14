ENTER TO WIN THIS GUILD F-40!

GIVEAWAY ENDS 7/31/18
Achieve incredible clarity, balance and volume with our jumbo-shaped F-40, made in Southern California. This jumbo acoustic checks all the boxes for players who prize outstanding projection and enhanced mid-range. A satin varnish finish gives this guitar its familiar broken-in look and feel, while allowing the tone woods to “breathe” and reach their sonic potential.
Product Features:
- Made in California!
- Jumbo Shape
- Solid Sitka Spruce Top
- Solid African Mahogany Back & Sides
- East Indian Rosewood Bridge & Fingerboard
- Satin Varnish Finish
Total Value of $2,000
