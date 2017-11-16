Enter to Win This Alvarez-Yairi Masterworks DYMR70SB

GIVEAWAY ENDS JANUARY 31, 2018
The Alvarez-Yairi Masterworks DYMR70SB is our line in the sand, from here on in it’s the guitar that sets the standard for all our future development. From the outset it was this model that we built dozens of samples of, tweaking the construction and bracing along the way to find the sound we wanted. We believe this is one of the best guitars in the market, an unfailing instrument that delivers player satisfaction note after note.
Product Features:
- Dreadnought, Sloped Shouldered
- Solid AA Sitka Spruce Top
- Solid East Indian Rosewood Back & Sides
- Ebony Direct Coupled Bridge
- Abalone & Mother of Pearl Inlays
- Rosewood with 12th Abalone Fret Inlay Fingerboard
- Rosewood Headstock
- US MSRP: $2,999
- Deluxe wood case included
ENTER HERE: