Enter the G7TH Heritage Capo Giveaway

THIS GIVEAWAY ENDS MAY 31, 2018.

Tradition and innovation in harmony – the Heritage capo is a traditional yoke-style capo made from hand-polished stainless steel, featuring G7th’s groundbreaking Adaptive Radius Technology (A.R.T.) – now finely honed to perfection.



Product Features:

A.R.T. changes shape to fit any neck and any fret on it

Maximum tuning stability using the minimum tension necessary

Silicon neck pad and silicon side guards to protect from metal to wood contact

Free leather carrying pouch, polishing cloth and gift box

Two neck widths available; Standard and Wide

Free Lifetime Warranty

18kt Gold Plate exclusive – only available through the G7th Custom Shop in extremely limited numbers.

8 Winners:

1st prize – 18K Gold Plate Finish with Style 5 engraving (custom Acanthus design), value $239

2nd prize – 18K Gold Plate Finish Gold with engraved text on one side, value $179

3rd prize – Stainless Steel with engraved text on one side, value $159

5 Runner Up Prizes – Heritage capos in stainless steel finish, value $139 each

You will choose your preferred capo width when entering the competition. Most guitars will need the standard width, however, it is highly recommended that you check the measurements of your guitar before choosing your size. G7th and Acoustic Guitar Magazine will not be responsible for an incorrect choice. If you are in any doubt then contact G7th directly via their website or their Facebook page.

PLUS enter the giveaway and you’re an instant winner! You’re entitled to a 30-day free trial of Guitarcast, as a thanks for participating. And, we’ll even give you a bonus giveaway entry just for checking out the site. Guitarcast is the new video service brought to you by the team at Acoustic Guitar – learn from the best, wherever you are.

ENTER HERE:

