This week at Winter NAMM 2018, Eastman showed off an exciting range of new guitars. Starting of with their Traditional Series, Dan shows us the E1D (spruce) and E2D (sapele) that have open pore sides and back, glossed top, and Eastman’s new pick guard material (RV $575).

The exciting new Gypsy Series, an arduous 2 years in the making by Doug Martin, show beautifully with rosewood and spruce, traditional gypsy style bridge and tailpiece, painted on headstock, and grover tuners (RV $999).

Limited edition small body flattops, with only 65 of each model. Dan gives us a peek at the Parlour model, with Adirondack top, sapele sides and back, and new custom pick guard (RV $899).

See more of these guitars over at EastmanGuitars.com.

Comments