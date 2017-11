Download the Holiday Gift Guide 2017



Special Advertising Section from Acoustic Guitar Magazine

Shopping for a guitar-playing loved one? Looking for yourself before the holidays hit? Whoever you’re buying for this season, our Holiday Gift Guide is a great resource for scouting out all the best gear and accessories. From basics like capos and tuners to luxuries to splurge on like display cases and instruments, we’ve got you covered.

DOWNLOAD NOW (PDF file; 2.65MB)

Comments