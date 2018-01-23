By Greg Olwell

On this anniversary of Django Reinhardt‘s birth in 1910, check out this behind the scenes look at his favorite guitar. The Manouche guitarist’s Selmer #503 is on display at the Musée Instrumental de Paris and this short video gives us an up-close look at this hallowed instrument.

Django got this guitar in 1940 and– used it until his death in 1953. Django’s wife Naugine gave the guitar to the museum in 1964. Up until this time, Django and Naugine’s son Babik used #503 to learn how to play.

Like other Selmer Modèle Jazz guitars, this was made with a spruce top and laminated rosewood back and sides. A key difference between this guitar and others is Django’s name stamped in bold letters on the headstock.

