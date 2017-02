Dick Boak to Retire from Martin in 2018: Watch Him Say Goodbye [Winter NAMM 2017]

The legendary Dick Boak — a Martin employee for 40 years and wearer of many hats, from design draftsman to director of artist relations to company historian — is retiring next year, on January 8, 2018.

Watch above as Boak bids adieu to his music industry family, talks about his long run at Martin, and reveals his retirement plans, which includes road trips with his guitar in tow.

He will be missed.

Check out more Winter NAMM 2017 coverage.

Comments