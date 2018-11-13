Sponsored by D’Addario

Missed Raw Talent? Not to worry. Your favorite improv song series is back with seven all-new episodes featuring the likes of John Oates, Striking Matches, The Mastersons, and more! In addition to these chart-topping acoustic artists, this season of Raw Talent spotlights a slew of new artists you won’t want to miss – watch now!

In Raw Talent, The Improv Song Series brought to you by Nickel Bronze, D’Addario gives artists made-up song titles and challenges them write a song on the spot. Some artists take their time to think it up, some begin strumming in seconds. Either way, everything you see is what comes out naturally. No filters. No frills. Just real, raw talent.

As an extension of D’Addario’s Nickel Bronze campaign, Reveal What’s Real, this series gives a unique inside look into the songwriting process, exposing the authentic sound, innate charisma, and unfiltered writing of some of the best acoustic players in the industry.

Season Two highlights seven artists from the 2018 Folk Alliance Festival in Kansas City, Missouri, including: John Oates, Anne McCue, Trout Steak Revival, Joe Langford, Courtney Hartman, Striking Matches, and The Mastersons. Stay tuned!

Comments