At the 2018 NAMM show in Anaheim, California, Collings Guitars showed off some expansions to its Traditional line. They added the Single-0 line, which includes 14-fret and 12-fret models, made with light builds, thin nitrocellulose finishes, hide glue, and different appointments (wood purlfing and different bridge pins).

Mark Althans from Collings shows off the 01 with 14-fret body and a 02 with a 12-fret body.

Then, he jumps across the aisle to the company’s Waterloo line to show off the WL-14 MH, a new 14-fret version of the company’s all-mahogany 12-fret with X-bracing and a truss rod.

