Steve McCreary of Collings Guitars introduced a new guitar-case prototype at Winter NAMM 2017.

Bill Collings, founder of the company, spent years designing the details, which include the custom-foam padding for the neck rest and fingerboard. The case comes with a latch that was crafted with appropriate spring tension that won’t wear out over time, a custom handle, and each case has a specific identifiable serial number should the case become lost or misplaced. Take a look at the prototype featured in the video, which is built for a Collings’ CJ slope-shoulder guitar.

Bonus: It’s ultra-light!

