Mark Althans of Collings Guitars introduced a new baritone model at Winter NAMM 2017: the Baritone 1A. Built with the body of Collings’ classic DS slope-shoulder dreadnought, the scale length is extended from 25.5 to 27.5 for that baritone feel.

The neck joins the body at the 13th fret, has a modified v-neck shape, square headstock, and the bridge placement is a bit further down toward the center of lower bout. The Baritone 1A is crafted with a mahogany back and sides, and an Adirondack-spruce top.

Watch Ariel Posen demo the depth and range of the baritone’s B-B tuning.

