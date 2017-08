Cole Clark Introduces New Angel and Fat Lady Series Guitars at Summer NAMM 2017: Video

At Summer NAMM 2017, Cole Clark introduced new guitars from its Angel and Fat Lady series. On display was an all Australian Blackwood guitar with a satin box (a very light rosewood) fingerboard and cutaway.

Models are also available in redwood and bunya tops, and come in grand auditorium (the Angel series) and dreadnought (the Fat Lady series) sizes.

Watch more videos from Summer NAMM 2017 here.

Comments