The WL-14 is Waterloo‘s flagship model and the guitar that started it all.

Watch above as Steve McCreary introduces the new maple back and sides WL-14, named Scissortail for its headstock design inspired by an acrobatic kingbird common to the American Southwest. This 14-fret model boasts a spruce top, maple back and sides, 24 7/8-inch scale, X-bracing, 1 3/4-inch wide nut, natural finish, and tiger-stripe pickguard. $2,500 (MSRP).

Owned by Collings Guitars, Waterloos are built at its headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Check out more Winter NAMM 2017 coverage.

Comments