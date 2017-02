Mark Dalton of Huss & Dalton Guitar Company introduces the latest guitar from its MJ jumbo series: the Dusk Sky.

It’s built with a flamed-maple back, sides, and neck; and a Sitka-spruce top. Dalton was inspired by a beautiful sunset he witnessed while sitting on his front porch, and modified the finish on the guitar to have the colors of the sunset wash from one end to the other.

Comments