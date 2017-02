The LR Baggs booth at Winter NAMM featured some great performances and new products. Above, watch singer-songwriter Shane Alexander play a soulful acoustic number, followed by an introduction to LR Baggs’ new Synapse personal PA system — a small, portable loudspeaker designed to fill an entire room.

Developed primarily for the singer-songwriter and solo acoustic performer, the Synapse took nearly four years of advanced engineering to create.

