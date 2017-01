Blackbird‘s small body ‘O’ size Savoy is no ordinary acoustic guitar. It’s made from a mixture of linen and a “bio-based resin,” called Ekoa, and fits in a 3/4 scale case and has a “dual” cutaway, which allows for easy access to highest fret.

Watch above as Blackbird’s Joseph Luttwag shows off the the Savoy’s key features and shows us how it sounds.

