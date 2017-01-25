By Greg Cahill

Country-bluesman Catfish Keith, the two-time W. C. Handy Blues Music Award nominee for Best Acoustic Blues Album and 2008 inductee into the Blues Hall of Fame, visited the Acoustic Guitar booth at the NAMM musical-instrument-trade show in Anaheim, California, to demonstrate his custom Santa Cruz Guitar Co. 1929 Model O.

Catfish performed “Way Out West” on his Catfish Special model, which features figured mahogany, inlays by Jimmi Wingert, and a Catfish Keith logo designed by underground cartoonist Robert Armstrong.

