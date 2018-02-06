From the March 2018 issue of Acoustic Guitar | BY ADAM PERLMUTTER

The English supergroup Blind Faith—Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton, Ric Grech, and Ginger Baker—might have been together for less than a year, but it produced one of the most enduring songs in the entire rock canon. “Can’t Find My Way Home” first appeared on the band’s only album, 1969’s Blind Faith, and has since been covered by everyone from Swans to Bonnie Raitt.

The four-bar progression that forms the foundation of the song is heard in the intro, verses, interlude, and outro. In this part—and throughout the song—two acoustic guitars interact in a delicate web of sound. The higher guitar plays bluesy fills while the lower guitar plays a mix of arpeggios and fills.…

