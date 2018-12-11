Sponsored by Ibanez

Based On The Best Of Music’s Past

Ever wonder why an old, time-worn guitar seems to have magic buried deep within its sound? Ibanez found the secret, and now you don’t have to wait 25 years and play hundreds of gigs to get that same tone. The Thermo Aged™ Artwood Vintage Dreadnought, Grand Concert, and Parlor guitars all undergo a special ‘aging’ process called torrefaction. The treatment transforms the tone wood’s acoustic profile to sound like wood that has dried for decades. The result is a guitar with excellent response, clarity, and projection.

Three new Artwood Vintage models were introduced at the start of 2018. All three feature an Antique Natural Semi-Gloss finish and the expressive sound of a Thermo Aged™ Solid Caucasian Spruce top. This combination provides a vintage appearance as well as a sensitive and highly nuanced tonal character.

Visit ibanezacoustic.com for more.

Comments