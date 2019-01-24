Andy McKee Announces His Full Instructor Staff for Musicarium 2019

Sponsored by Dreamcatcher Events

4 days and nights of 6 acoustic stringed discovery and wonder in California.

Andy McKee’s Musicarium is an event for players and music-lovers of all ages, levels, interests, and taste! Whether you are a master player, a beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, our four day programs offer activities and workshops for you. Our environments are non-competitive and are strictly about immersing oneself in the joys of music and our lovely surroundings!

Joining Mike Dawes + Jon Gomm, Trevor Gordon Hall, Calum Graham, and Andy Mckee for Andy Mckee’s Musicarium 2019 is Vince DiCola!

Learn more and register today!



Some of the many topics you will be learning and understanding at Musicarium will include:

Tapping

Finger Style

Altered tunings

Percussion

Arranging

JULY 31 – AUGUST 4, 2019

EARTHRISE INSTITUTE, PETALUMA, CA

Comments