Alvarez Guitars launched a new Honduran series in its Yairi line.

The new Alvarez-Yairi Honduran lineup, which feature all-solid Honduran mahogany backs and sides built using wood purchased nearly five decades ago by Mr. Yairi. The guitars also include mahogany necks with ebony fingerboards, ebony bridges, and bone nuts and saddles, with a street price around $2,700.

The line debuted with three new models, an all-mahogany OM, and an OM and a dreadnought with an Adirondack tops and Honduran backs and sides. (Look for a parlor shape later in the year.)

