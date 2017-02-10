The North Dakota Impressions album marks the completion of an ambitious trilogy that finds singer and songwriter Tom Brosseau ruminating on the prairies of the mind.

The series started with 2013’s Grass Punks and then moved on to 2015’s Perfect Abandon, and most recently 2016’s North Dakota Impressions.

Performing a song from each of the trilogy’s albums, Brosseau taps an ancient place as he evokes haunting, almost otherworldly melodies on the lament “Fit to Be Tied,” “Tell Me Lord,” and the wistful ballad “Today Is a Bright New Day.”

This taping marked Brosseau’s second visit to the Acoustic Guitar Sessions studio; his first in 2014 followed the release of Grass Punks.

Brosseau plays a Martin CEO-7.

