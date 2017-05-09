As the primary songwriter and founder of the Silos, Walter Salas-Humara made a name as singer/songwriter in the band that explored the dustier back roads of ’80s alternative rock.

On this Acoustic Guitar Sessions Presents performance, he plays two songs, “The Sunrise and the Moon” and “Margaret.” The former is from Explodes and Disappears and the latter appears on Salas-Humara’s other 2016 album, Work (Part One), which features new acoustic recordings of his best songs from the ’80s.

For more on Walter’s music, check out his website.

