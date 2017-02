Acoustic Guitar Sessions Presents the Hot Club of San Francisco Plays the Beatles

Hot on the heels of their new album, John, Paul, George & Django, the Hot Club of San Francisco (guitarists and vocalists Paul “Pazzo” Mehling and Isabelle Fontaine, guitarist Jordan Samuels, violinist Evan Price, and bassist Sam Rocha) dropped by the Acoustic Guitar Sessions studio to perform the Fab Four’s “Michelle,” “If I Needed Someone,” “Hey Jude,” with a Gypsy-jazz twist

The guitarists play Selmer copies built by guitar maker Maurice Dupont of Cognac, France.

