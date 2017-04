Singer/guitarist Tim Harrington and singer/cellist Paul Wright, aka Tall Heights, got their start performing on the streets of Boston and soon won a major-label contract thanks to their captivating vocal harmonies and lush original songs.

The result is Neptune (Sony Masterworks).

The duo stopped by the Acoustic Guitar Sessions studio to perform three songs: “Iron in the Fire,” “Horse to Water,” and “Heirloom.”

Harrington played a 2013 Gibson J-35 limited edition slope-shouldered dreadnought.

Comments