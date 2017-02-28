Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Richard Shindell gained notoriety in 1997 after he contributed three songs to Joan Baez’s album Gone from Danger.

But he’s a formidable solo artist in his own right.

He stopped by the Acoustic Guitar Sessions to perform two songs from his most recent album Careless: the heart-rending title track and “Your Guitar,” in which the Argentina resident sings of his travels from from California to Patagonia from the perspective of his guitar.

That guitar is a 1952 Martin D-18 (with Martin Monel strings, Sunrise soundhole pickup, played with a heavy 1.3mm pick).

Shindell performs in DADGAD tuning.

