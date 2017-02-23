With his newest album release, Trolling for Dreams, hot off the griddle, folk troubadour and multi-instrumentalist John McCutcheon dropped by the Acoustic Guitar Sessions studio to perform two songs from it: “Y’all Means All” and “This Ain’t Me,” both in double drop-D tuning.

With his roots in American traditional music firmly planted, McCutcheon’s latest album finds him contemplating themes of family, loss, home, and unity.

McCutcheon plays a 2002 Huss & Dalton MJ-C, with spruce top, and Pomelle figured sapele back and sides.

Look for a transcription of “Y’all Means All” in an upcoming issue of Acoustic Guitar, and check out an exclusive Guitar Talk with McCutcheon here.

