Glen Phillips and Jonathan Kingham, who play together in Toad the Wet Sprocket (and separately in other projects), stopped by the AG Sessions studio to perform two songs from Phillips’ solo album, Swallowed by the New, released in 2016. On the songs, Phillips plays a Lakewood M32 and Kingham a Gibson J-45.

Both “Go” and “Grief and Praise” find the guitarist/singer-songwriter ruminating on weighty topics of loss, death, divorce, and the notion that sometimes the most loving response we can offer someone is to let them go.

Though forlorn subjects, Phillips imbues his songs and stories with optimism, and, as indicative of the second song, praise.

