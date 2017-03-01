Geoff Muldaur and Jim Kweskin, longtime partners from the 1960’s-era Jim Kweskin Jug Band, reunited for the album Penny’s Farm.

The duo visited the Acoustic Guitar Sessions studio to perform two songs: “99-Year Blues” and “Sweet to Mama.”

Muldaur played a Geoff Muldaur Signature Martin (with a 00 body), while Kweskin played a Martin D-18 Vintage model.

Check out a pair of AG Guitar Talk episodes featuring Muldaur (on how to find your individual voice) and Kweskin (on how to start a jug band), individually.

Comments