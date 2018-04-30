American fingerstyle legend (and San Francisco Giants fan) Duck Baker stopped by the Acoustic Guitar studios recently to play and discuss a couple of songs off his latest releases: Les Blues Du Richmond: Demos & Outtakes 1973-1979 (Tompkins Square), a collection of previously unreleased early recordings, and Duck Baker Plays Monk (Triple Point Records), an LP-only solo-guitar tribute to jazz pianist Thelonius Monk.

In addition to weighing in on the various Richmonds of the world (he grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and the AG offices are located in Richmond, California), Baker showed off his musical versatility by treating the staff to steel-string performances of the Irish fiddle tune “Pretty Girl Milking a Cow” (from Les Blues) and the jazz classic “Misterioso” (from Duck Baker Plays Monk) using a Martin 000-15M StreetMaster.

And, because he visited during opening week of the 2018 Major League Baseball season, Baker also played a spirited nylon-string version of what he calls his childhood pièce de résistance, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Enjoy!

For more Acoustic Guitar Sessions, check out the archive. —Kevin Owens

