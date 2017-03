Two veterans of the paisley underground, recent friends, Dan Stuart (of Green on Red and Danny & Dusty) and Thomas Heyman (of the Chuck Prophet Band) dropped by the AG Sessions studio to share acoustic renditions of Heyman’s “Keep the River on the Right” and Stuart’s “The Greatest,” a tribute to heavyweight champ Muhammad Ali.

Heyman is playing a Taylor 355 12-string and a 1971 Martin 0-17; Stuart sticks to his Martin 00-18.

Comments