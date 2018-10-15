Fingerpicking, flatpicking, writing songs, and swinging old standards seem to flow easily from guitarist/singer/songwriter Albanie Falletta. After spending several years immersed in Austin’s music scene, the Monroe, Louisiana–native relocated to New Orleans, where she continues playing regularly as guitarist and singer playing classic jazz and pop tunes and as a solo artist.

She came by our studios during a series of gigs in the San Francisco Bay Area with local musicians including Craig Ventresco, Meredith Axelrod, and Gaucho. Falletta opens her Acoustic Guitar Session with two originals, “Can’t Stop Me Now” and “Don’t Look Up.” She closes her set with a rendition of “River, Stay Away From My Door,” written in 1931 by Harry Woods and Mort Dixon.

Advertisement

For her session, Falletta played a single-cone resonator made by Bonham Design. The biscuit-style guitar is made with a spruce top and myrtle back and sides. One key element that sold her on this guitar was the slender neck, which Falletta says is comfortable for her left hand.

For more, visit albaniemusic.com

and facebook.com/

—Greg Olwell

Comments