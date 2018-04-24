By Greg Olwell

Fingerpicker Joe Robinson stopped by the Acoustic Guitar studio for a fiery and fun session, Friday, April 20.

Robinson, who was raised in the Australian Outback and now lives in Nashville, opens his AG Session with “Royal Flush.” He plays this harmonic-heavy showpiece from his 2008 album Time Jumpin’ at warp-speed with a thumbpick and fingers.

He followed the blazing instrumental with some warm picking and smooth vocals taking the helm for, “Let the Guitar Do the Talking.”

Advertisement

For his session, Joe used his Maton JR Personal, built in the Australian maker’s custom shop in 2011. Stay tuned for an in-depth look at this guitar in our Great Acoustics feature, coming soon.

For an outtake video of this session, check out our Instagram @acousticguitarmag

Comments