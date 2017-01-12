The Pacific Northwest songwriting duo of Dave McGraw and Mandy Fer recorded their latest album, Off-Grid Lo-Fi entirely, well, off the grid, using wind and solar to power their rustic log-cabin studio.

During a visit to the AG Sessions studio, Fer showed that she means business as she delivered a percussive attack to the instrumental “Train Wreck” in (drop-D tuning), from the band’s latest album. Fer and percussionist/guitarist McGraw also performed the gently rockin’ “Magnolia Trees,” with Fer on banjo and McGraw on acoustic guitar.

Fer plays a 2007 Andrew John Lauher (AJ Guitars), with Englemann spruce top and Oregon myrtlewood back and sides, equipped with a Fishman preamp; and a Deering Goodtime five-string banjo.

McGraw performs on a 2006 Taylor 714CE.

