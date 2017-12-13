Home

We asked Acoustic Guitar readers and audience members where they’ve been to camp recently. Here’s the list:

EVENT NAME STATE/PROVINCE COUNTRY
Acoustic Alaska AK US
Alabama Folk School  AL US
Folk Music Festival at Sharlot Hall Museum AZ US
Alex de Grassi’s Mendocino Summer Guitar Workshop CA US
California Bluegrass Association Father’s Day Festival CBA Youth Academy CA US
California Bluegrass Association Music Camp  CA US
California Brazil Camp CA US
California Coast Music Camp  CA US
Claremont Folk Festival CA US
DjangoFest Mill Valley CA US
El Cerrito Free Folk Festival CA US
Julian Family Fiddle Camp  CA US
Kowana Valley Folk School Workshops CA US
San Francisco Folk Music Club Campouts at Boulder Creek CA US
TotallyGuitars.com Presents International Guitar Camp CA US
West Coast Songwriters Classes & Workshops CA US
Women’s Hearts and Hands Guitar Camp  CA US
Colorado Roots Music Camp CO US
Rocky Mountain Guitar Camp CO US
Rocky Mtn, Fiddle Camp  CO US
RockyGrass Academy  CO US
The New England Songwriters Retreat  CT US
GillaCamp Guitar Weekend Retreat FL US
Aloha Music Camp  HI US
Oakton Guitar Festival  IL US
Guitar Foundation of America International Convention & Competitions KY US
Jamey Aebersold’s Summer Jazz Workshops   KY US
Classical Guitar Corner Summer School MA US
Django in June MA US
WUMB Summer Acoustic Music Week MA US
Guitar Intensives ME US
Maine Fiddle Camp  ME US
Ossipee Valley Music Festival String Camp ME US
Interlochen Center for the Arts Fingerstyle Guitar Workshop  MI US
Midwest Uke & Harmonica Camp  MI US
Wheatland Music Organization June Music & Dance Week  MI US
Lakes Bluegrass Festival MN US
Milaca’s Annual Bluegrass Festival RecFest MN US
Minnesota Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Festival MN US
The Harvest Jam – Acoustic Music Experience MN US
Crown Guitar Workshop & Festival MT US
Pete Huttlinger’s Guitar & Fly Fishing Camp MT US
Swannanoa Gathering  NC US
Swannanoa Gathering: Celtic Week NC US
Writers in the Round Creative Retreat On Star Island NH US
Southwest Pickers Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival NM US
Ashokan Acoustic Guitar Camp  NY US
Blues and Beyond  NY US
Family Camp at Ashokan NY US
Frets & Refrains  NY US
Frets and Refrains Richard Thompson’s Acoustic Guitar and Songwriting Camp NY US
SummerSongs NY US
Fur Peace Ranch  OH US
Steve Kaufman Acoustic Kamp  OH US
Menucha Blues in the Gorge OR US
Tenor Guitar Gathering OR US
Folk College  PA US
Greenwood Furnace Folk Gathering  PA US
Heart of the Arts Folk Festival (HOTAfest) PA US
Frank Vignola Hot Club Dream Camp TBA US
Chet Atkins Appreciation Society Convention  TN US
Guitar Gathering  TN US
Mercyland Songwriter Workshops TN US
NashCamp TN US
Performing Songwriter Creative Workshops TN US
ResoSummit  TN US
IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards & National Convention TN US
Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp  TN US
Acoustic Music Camp  TX US
Camp Bluegrass  TX US
GuitarCurriculum.com Summer Teacher Training TX US
Ian Moore Workshops Songwriter’s Workshop TX US
Kerrville Roots and Blues Workshop  TX US
PensonStringWerks Bluegrass Jam Camp TX US
Moab Folk Camp UT US
Midwest Harmonica Workshop  Various US
Wernick Method Bluegrass Jam Classes Various US
Wernick Method Jam Camp with Gilbert Nelson  Various US
DjangoFest Northwest WA US
Fiddle Tunes Workshop WA US
Port Townsend Acoustic Blues Workshop WA US
Puget Sound Guitar Workshop  WA US
Leo Kottke Guitar Workshop WI US
Augusta Heritage Blues and Swing Week  WV US
Thomas Leeb Acoustic Fingerstyle Bootcamp AUSTRIA
Foothills Acoustic Music institute AB CANADA
British Columbia Swing Camp  BC CANADA
Georgia Strait Guitar Workshop  BC CANADA
Hornby Island Blues Workshop  BC CANADA
Timeless Instruments  Lutherie Training SK CANADA
John Renbourn Guitar Workshops CRETE
Festival Django Reinhardt FRANCE
Pierre Bensusan Residential Guitar Seminar FRANCE
Folk Music Academy of Siglufjordur ICELAND
IGF Guitar Week with Paul Cesarczyk INDIA
Grappelli-Django Camp NETHERLANDS
City of Derry Guitar Festival  NORTHERN IRELAND
Mateus Asato Guitar Camp SINGAPORE
Thailand International Jazz Conference  THAILAND
Thailand Jazz Workshop  THAILAND
Clive Carroll’s Residential Guitar Courses UK
Folkworks Summer Schools  UK

 

