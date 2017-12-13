We asked Acoustic Guitar readers and audience members where they’ve been to camp recently. Here’s the list:
We asked Acoustic Guitar readers and audience members where they’ve been to camp recently. Here’s the list:
|EVENT NAME
|STATE/PROVINCE
|COUNTRY
|Acoustic Alaska
|AK
|US
|Alabama Folk School
|AL
|US
|Folk Music Festival at Sharlot Hall Museum
|AZ
|US
|Alex de Grassi’s Mendocino Summer Guitar Workshop
|CA
|US
|California Bluegrass Association Father’s Day Festival CBA Youth Academy
|CA
|US
|California Bluegrass Association Music Camp
|CA
|US
|California Brazil Camp
|CA
|US
|California Coast Music Camp
|CA
|US
|Claremont Folk Festival
|CA
|US
|DjangoFest Mill Valley
|CA
|US
|El Cerrito Free Folk Festival
|CA
|US
|Julian Family Fiddle Camp
|CA
|US
|Kowana Valley Folk School Workshops
|CA
|US
|San Francisco Folk Music Club Campouts at Boulder Creek
|CA
|US
|TotallyGuitars.com Presents International Guitar Camp
|CA
|US
|West Coast Songwriters Classes & Workshops
|CA
|US
|Women’s Hearts and Hands Guitar Camp
|CA
|US
|Colorado Roots Music Camp
|CO
|US
|Rocky Mountain Guitar Camp
|CO
|US
|Rocky Mtn, Fiddle Camp
|CO
|US
|RockyGrass Academy
|CO
|US
|The New England Songwriters Retreat
|CT
|US
|GillaCamp Guitar Weekend Retreat
|FL
|US
|Aloha Music Camp
|HI
|US
|Oakton Guitar Festival
|IL
|US
|Guitar Foundation of America International Convention & Competitions
|KY
|US
|Jamey Aebersold’s Summer Jazz Workshops
|KY
|US
|Classical Guitar Corner Summer School
|MA
|US
|Django in June
|MA
|US
|WUMB Summer Acoustic Music Week
|MA
|US
|Guitar Intensives
|ME
|US
|Maine Fiddle Camp
|ME
|US
|Ossipee Valley Music Festival String Camp
|ME
|US
|Interlochen Center for the Arts Fingerstyle Guitar Workshop
|MI
|US
|Midwest Uke & Harmonica Camp
|MI
|US
|Wheatland Music Organization June Music & Dance Week
|MI
|US
|Lakes Bluegrass Festival
|MN
|US
|Milaca’s Annual Bluegrass Festival RecFest
|MN
|US
|Minnesota Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Festival
|MN
|US
|The Harvest Jam – Acoustic Music Experience
|MN
|US
|Crown Guitar Workshop & Festival
|MT
|US
|Pete Huttlinger’s Guitar & Fly Fishing Camp
|MT
|US
|Swannanoa Gathering
|NC
|US
|Swannanoa Gathering: Celtic Week
|NC
|US
|Writers in the Round Creative Retreat On Star Island
|NH
|US
|Southwest Pickers Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival
|NM
|US
|Ashokan Acoustic Guitar Camp
|NY
|US
|Blues and Beyond
|NY
|US
|Family Camp at Ashokan
|NY
|US
|Frets & Refrains
|NY
|US
|Frets and Refrains Richard Thompson’s Acoustic Guitar and Songwriting Camp
|NY
|US
|SummerSongs
|NY
|US
|Fur Peace Ranch
|OH
|US
|Steve Kaufman Acoustic Kamp
|OH
|US
|Menucha Blues in the Gorge
|OR
|US
|Tenor Guitar Gathering
|OR
|US
|Folk College
|PA
|US
|Greenwood Furnace Folk Gathering
|PA
|US
|Heart of the Arts Folk Festival (HOTAfest)
|PA
|US
|Frank Vignola Hot Club Dream Camp
|TBA
|US
|Chet Atkins Appreciation Society Convention
|TN
|US
|Guitar Gathering
|TN
|US
|Mercyland Songwriter Workshops
|TN
|US
|NashCamp
|TN
|US
|Performing Songwriter Creative Workshops
|TN
|US
|ResoSummit
|TN
|US
|IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards & National Convention
|TN
|US
|Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp
|TN
|US
|Acoustic Music Camp
|TX
|US
|Camp Bluegrass
|TX
|US
|GuitarCurriculum.com Summer Teacher Training
|TX
|US
|GuitarCurriculum.com Summer Teacher Training
|TX
|US
|Ian Moore Workshops Songwriter’s Workshop
|TX
|US
|Kerrville Roots and Blues Workshop
|TX
|US
|PensonStringWerks Bluegrass Jam Camp
|TX
|US
|Moab Folk Camp
|UT
|US
|Midwest Harmonica Workshop
|Various
|US
|Wernick Method Bluegrass Jam Classes
|Various
|US
|Wernick Method Jam Camp with Gilbert Nelson
|Various
|US
|DjangoFest Northwest
|WA
|US
|Fiddle Tunes Workshop
|WA
|US
|Port Townsend Acoustic Blues Workshop
|WA
|US
|Puget Sound Guitar Workshop
|WA
|US
|Leo Kottke Guitar Workshop
|WI
|US
|Augusta Heritage Blues and Swing Week
|WV
|US
|Thomas Leeb Acoustic Fingerstyle Bootcamp
|AUSTRIA
|Foothills Acoustic Music institute
|AB
|CANADA
|British Columbia Swing Camp
|BC
|CANADA
|Georgia Strait Guitar Workshop
|BC
|CANADA
|Hornby Island Blues Workshop
|BC
|CANADA
|Timeless Instruments Lutherie Training
|SK
|CANADA
|John Renbourn Guitar Workshops
|CRETE
|Festival Django Reinhardt
|FRANCE
|Pierre Bensusan Residential Guitar Seminar
|FRANCE
|Folk Music Academy of Siglufjordur
|ICELAND
|IGF Guitar Week with Paul Cesarczyk
|INDIA
|Grappelli-Django Camp
|NETHERLANDS
|City of Derry Guitar Festival
|NORTHERN IRELAND
|Mateus Asato Guitar Camp
|SINGAPORE
|Thailand International Jazz Conference
|THAILAND
|Thailand Jazz Workshop
|THAILAND
|Clive Carroll’s Residential Guitar Courses
|UK
|Folkworks Summer Schools
|UK